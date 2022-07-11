29 more infected with Covid in Ludhiana, no new fatality

The district reported 29 Covid cases on Sunday, however, no new virus-related fatality came to fore on the day.

Ludhiana currently has 160 active cases, of which 151 patients are in home isolation. As many as eight patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while one patient is admitted in a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,715 Covid infections, of which 1,08,261 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 patients have succumbed to it.