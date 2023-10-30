29-year-old woman found dead in Chandigarh, husband detained

Police detained a 29-year-old man after his wife was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck at their rented accommodation in Hallomajra on Sunday.

As per police, Anju had shifted to Chandigarh from Bihar, with her four minor children, around four months back. The couple used to have frequent fights and heated arguments. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials familiar with the case said Pradeep Kumar was detained on the suspicion of strangling his wife, Anju, 28, to death after she refused to accompany him to his native in Bihar.

He works at a retail shop in a mall in Industrial Area, Chandigarh.

As per police, Anju had shifted to Chandigarh from Bihar, with her four minor children, around four months back. The couple used to have frequent fights and heated arguments.

“Even on Saturday evening, the couple had a heated altercation and assaulted each other. Pradeep wanted her to accompany him to their home town for a few days, but she refused and chose to stay back here with her children. The neighbours had to intervene and pacify them,” a police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prima facie, the officer added, as there were strangulation marks on Anju’s neck, it seemed that Pradeep strangled her with her sari in sleep, while their children were in another room.

“When Anju’s children found her unresponsive on Sunday, they raised the alarm and informed the neighbours. Since she had strangulation marks on her neck, neighbours alerted the Police Control Room and police personnel responded to the scene,” the officer added.

Anju was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where doctors declared her dead, following which police detained Pradeep. “We are awaiting the autopsy report. Appropriate legal action will be taken post autopsy, as we are yet to receive any formal complaint,” a senior police officer said.

Sub-inspector Ravdeep Singh, in-charge, Hallo Majra Chowki, said the body had been moved to the GMCH-32 morturary and autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON