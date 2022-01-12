2-day Maghi Mela from today, maintaining Covid protocols a challenge

Faridkot : Despite recent surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, large gatherings are expected at Muktsar for the historic two-day Maghi Mela beginning Thursday.

The biggest challenge for the administration is to maintain Covid protocols during the mela, which starts on the maghi day and continues for another day, as people from Punjab and other states come to Muktsar to take a holy dip in the sarovar of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab on Tuesday witnessed another surge in Covid cases registering 4,593 fresh infections and nine deaths. The Punjab government has already imposed night curfew from 10pm to 5am till January 15, besides a number of restrictions.

The Maghi Mela is celebrated in the memory of 40 Sikh warriors, who in 1705 fought the Mughals in the battle at Khidrana, later named Muktsar.

There will be no political conference at the mela as the Election Commission has banned physical rallies and roadshows of political parties till January 15 due to surge in Covid cases across the country.

Deputy commissioner Harpreet Sudan said the district administration has made all arrangements as per the Covid-19 protocols. “We have set up vaccination camps at the venue so the people who are not fully vaccinated can be inoculated. Health teams will conduct random Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and collect samples for RT-PCR testing. We will ensure not more than 600 persons are allowed to gather at a religious procession,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior superintendent of police Sarbjit Singh said: “A special route plan has been prepared to control traffic, besides seven temporary bus stands have been set up for the convenience of devotees. Heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the city on January 14. Seven emergency police assistance centres have also been set up. CCTV cameras and drones will keep a vigil during the fair,” he added.