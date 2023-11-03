close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 aides of gangster Bhagwanpuria held with five pistols in Punjab’s Moga

3 aides of gangster Bhagwanpuria held with five pistols in Punjab’s Moga

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Nov 03, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Moga police crime investigation agency (CIA) team on Thursday arrested three aides of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and seized five pistols from their possession.

The accused were identified as Maninder Singh of village Budh Singh Wala, Baljit Singh of village Nurpur Hakima and Manjit Singh of village Data in Moga district. Police recovered two .32-bore pistols and three .315-bore country-made pistols from their possession along with 12 cartridges. The accused Manjit Singh is facing five criminal cases, including two of attempt to murder.

Moga senior superintendent of police J Elanchezhian said that a police team was conducting checking on the link road near the Chugawan village. “Three persons on a bike were stopped for checking by the police party during which five weapons and cartridges were recovered from their possession. They were arrested by the police team and a case was registered against them. Police will further question them to find out why they were carrying these weapons,” he added.

A case was registered under sections of the Arms Act at Mehana police station in Moga.

