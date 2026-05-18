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3 arrested for grenade attack in Gurdaspur

Three people have been arrested in connection with a grenade attack in Gurdaspur on April 27, police said on Sunday

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Three people have been arrested in connection with a grenade attack in Gurdaspur on April 27, police said on Sunday.

According to police, two unidentified persons had hurled a hand grenade outside a shop near Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur on April 27. However, it did not explode as the grenade’s pin remained intact.

The arrests were made by Gurdaspur police in coordination with the Counter Intelligence Wing. Police also recovered a hand grenade from one of the three accused. They were identified as Amarjit Singh, alias Billa, of Jalandhar, Karanjit Singh, alias Karan, and Satnam Singh of Amritsar.

According to police, two unidentified persons had hurled a hand grenade outside a shop near Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur on April 27. However, it did not explode as the grenade’s pin remained intact.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused involved in hurling the hand grenade near the shop were identified following an extensive probe. During investigation, another hand grenade was recovered from the residence of Amarjit, he said.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a foreign-based handler and had received two hand grenades from him.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 arrested for grenade attack in Gurdaspur
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 arrested for grenade attack in Gurdaspur
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