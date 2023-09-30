3 booked for abetment after woman ends life

The Jodhan Police booked three persons, including two women, for abetment to suicide after a woman ended her life at Chaminda village on Friday. After allegedly being harassed by the accused over a monetary issue, the victim hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

The accused have been identified as Kamal of Chaminda village, Manpreet Kaur of Daudhar village of Moga and her husband Harpreet Singh.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that her daughter had availed a loan of ₹80,000 on interest basis from Manpreet and her husband Harpreet through Kamal in the last week of August. Her daughter promised to return ₹1 lakh in two months.

She alleged that on Friday the accused turned up at her home and started threatening her to return their money. The accused humiliated her and left the place threatening her. Following the humiliation, her daughter locked herself in the room and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

The complainant added that they immediately informed the police and filed a complaint. ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 306 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Jodhan police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

