3 dead, 16 injured as mini-bus plunges into gorge in Rajouri

At least three passengers were killed and 16 others injured on Monday when a mini-bus veered off the road and plunged into a 300-feet deep gorge in Rajouri district.

The injured were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) associated hospital at Rajouri where three of them were declared dead (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dead were identified as Mohammad Shabir, 40, Abdul Rashid, 34, and Mohammad Azam, 32.

A police officer said, “the accident took place around 11am at Kainchi Morh when the driver of the mini-bus, on its way to Rajouri from Kotranka, lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp curve. Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by the locals and a police team.

The injured were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) associated hospital at Rajouri where three of them were declared dead.

Medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Mehmood H Bajar said a total of 19 passengers were shifted to the hospital where three of the succumbed to the injuries.

The condition of five of the injured, including a four-year-old girl, was stated to be critical, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mini-bus a was being driven negligently by the driver, said a survivor, who alleged that the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

Rajouri police have registered a case under sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code and started investigations.

Four cops injured as police vehicle skids off road in Kulgam

As many as four policemen were injured on Monday after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.The police vehicle skidded off the road in the Mohipora area of south Kashmir district, following which four policemen suffered minor injuries, they added.

The injured policemen were taken to district hospital, Kulgam, for treatment, the officials said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON