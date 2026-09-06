3 die after bike falls into gorge in Kangra

Three youths from Jhunenna village in Darini panchayat of Shahpur assembly constituency were killed late Friday night after the motorcycle they were travelling on fell into a gorge near the Bhaled power house.

According to reports, the three youths had gone to attend an event and were returning home.

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The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kumar (38), Prince (18) and Pawan Kumar (30), all residents of Darini tehsil in Kangra district.

According to reports, the three youths had gone to attend an event at Duli. The accident took place near Bhaled last night while they were returning home on the motorcycle after the event.

Soon after receiving information, deputy chief whip and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania reached the civil hospital and met the bereaved families, offering condolences and assuring them of all possible assistance.

The MLA also spoke over the phone with the chief medical officer in Dharamshala regarding the post-mortem examinations of the three victims and made necessary arrangements to shift the bodies there.

Two dead as oil tanker plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

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{{^usCountry}} Jammu Two persons were killed after an empty oil tanker skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jammu Two persons were killed after an empty oil tanker skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The accident occurred in the Palmar area of Dachin when the driver of the tanker reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, the officials said.

Following the accident, locals launched a rescue operation, however, both persons travelling in the tanker were found dead on the spot, they said.

The deceased were identified as Shakoor Ahmad of Doda and Abdul Majid Wani of Ramban district.