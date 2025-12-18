3 from Chandigarh make in CLAT 2026 Top 100

Leading the city’s performance in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026, Garvit Agarwal secured All India Rank (AIR) 53 with a score of 105.25 out of 119. The CLAT undergraduate paper was evaluated out of 119 marks instead of 120 after one question was withdrawn from the provisional answer key. Khushi Gupta (HT Photo)

Born in Delhi, Garvit has lived across several cities due to his father’s postings in the Army. He spent his early years in Vadodara, Gujarat and studied in DPS Jalandhar till Class 5, before eventually moving to Chandigarh, where he completed his Class 12 from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27. “I was expecting a double-digit rank, but not something this high,” Garvit said, adding that his inclination towards law came from his love for debate and argument.

“I enjoy putting my point on the table and defending it,” he said. He credited his elder brother Shubham Agarwal, who secured a rank under 3000 in JEE 2021 and is now an IIT graduate working with a multinational firm, for pushing him to become more disciplined after Class 9.

After being declared medically unfit for the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, in 2023, Garvit began exploring law as a career option. “Engineering was never an option as I don’t like mathematics,” he said, adding that he now plans to pursue law and eventually apply through the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch of the armed forces.

Another Chandigarh-based candidate, Khushi Gupta, secured AIR 76 with a score of 104 out of 119. Born in Mumbai and living in Chandigarh for the past two years, Khushi completed her Class 11 and 12 from Bhavan Vidyalaya as well. Her father, Navneet Gupta, is the principal accountant general of Haryana.

Khushi said she had always been good at science and mathematics but never felt inclined towards either field. “Law felt like the best fit for me,” she said, adding that NLU Bengaluru remains her top priority due to her maternal family being based there, while NALSAR Hyderabad is a backup option. During exam pressure, Khushi said she relied on Korean dramas as comfort watches to unwind.

As per official data, three candidates from Chandigarh feature in the Top 100, though details of the third female candidate are awaited.