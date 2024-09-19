3 get life imprisonment for murder of sub-inspector

Three individuals, including a mother and son, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday by the additional sessions judge in Fazilka in connection with the 2020 murder of a Punjab Police sub-inspector. Three individuals, including a mother and son, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday by the additional sessions judge in Fazilka in connection with the 2020 murder of a Punjab Police sub-inspector. (Ht File)

The victim, 32-year-old sub-inspector Gurwinder Singh from the intelligence wing of Punjab Police, was shot dead on June 24, 2020. He was a resident of Seato Road, Basant Nagar, Abohar in Fazilka district.

Following the investigation, Fazilka police revealed that Gurwinder Singh had been in a relationship with 37-year-old Vijaylaxmi. Her 18-year-old son, Naman Godhara, opposed the affair and, along with his uncle Vikram Bhambhu, conspired to kill the officer.

“Godhara shot Gurwinder three times with an illegal weapon, causing his death. A case was registered at City Police Station, Abohar, under sections 302, 201, 120B, and 34 of the IPC, along with section 25 of the Arms Act,” police stated.

The accused were identified through CCTV footage. Naman Godhara and Vikram Bhambhu were arrested, while Vijaylaxmi was apprehended for aiding the crime by providing shelter to the culprits.

Gurwinder, whose father is a retired assistant sub-inspector, had joined the Punjab Police in 2017 and was posted in the CID branch.

After examining the evidence and witness testimonies, the court found Naman Godhara, Vikram Bhambhu, and Vijaylaxmi guilty under sections 302, 120B, and 34 of the IPC. They were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 each, with an additional two-year sentence if the fine is not paid.

Additionally, the three were sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment under section 201 of the IPC and five years of rigorous imprisonment under section 25 of the Arms Act, with fines of ₹10,000 for each offense.

A fourth accused, Naresh Kumar, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment under section 25 of the Arms Act, with a ₹10,000 fine, or an additional year of imprisonment in case of non-payment.