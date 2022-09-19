Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 held for arson, violence during kanwar yatra in Yamunanagar

3 held for arson, violence during kanwar yatra in Yamunanagar

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 01:57 AM IST

A speeding car rammed into kanwariyas, leaving four men injured, in Radaur sub-division of Yamunanagar district on July 24

3 held for arson, violence during kanwar yatra in Yamunanagar
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: The police have arrested three men in connection with the arson and violence during kanwar yatra in Yamunanagar two months back.

A speeding car rammed into kanwariyas, leaving four men injured, in Radaur sub-division of Yamunanagar district on July 24. The car driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind, following which several men were seen hitting the car and setting it on fire.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aditya, Suraj alias Monu and Suraj alias Deepak, all residents of Karnal district.

A police spokesperson said that the accused had stolen the mobile phone of the driver after the incident.

“A relevant section of the IPC was added and they were taken into a day of remand to recover the same,” a statement read. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP