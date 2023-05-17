3 held for securing bail for accused using fake documents and other short stories

3 held for securing bail using fake documents

The trio used fake Aadhar cards, fake stamps of various departments, sarpanches and property documents to bail out the accused. (iStock)

The CIA staff of Jagraon has arrested three persons, including a woman, for securing bail for an accused, facing charges in various criminal cases, by using fake documents. The trio used fake Aadhar cards, fake stamps of various departments, sarpanches and property documents to bail out the accused. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Meeta of Agwad Kamoa village of Moga, Minderjit Singh alias Deepu of Dholewal road of Dharamkot of Moga and Kamaljit Kaur of Malakpur village of Mohali. A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been registered.

District logs two covid cases

Ludhiana The district logged two fresh Covid cases on Tuesday as the active caseload dropped to 18. The positivity rate stood at 0.33%. Meanwhile, hospitalisations of Covid-infected patients witnessed a marginal hike and went up to two patients in isolation wards of private hospitals. As per the official data, a total of 114,513 persons have tested Covid positive and 3,031 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

MLA visits Gill tehsil

Ludhiana Following complaints by residents against Gill tehsil and Patwarkhana revenue officials over not reaching office in time, Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu conducted surprise check here at the offices of on Tuesday. He reached the office at the new timings to ensure the presence of officials.

MLA inaugurates rain harvesting project

Ludhiana Rajinder Pal Chinna, MLA South, inaugurated a rain harvesting project at Government High School, Dhandari Kalan.

