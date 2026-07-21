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3 held in Srinagar, Ganderbal dists in extortion case

The officials said that the sleuths of the wing of Crime Branch J&K conducted searches at multiple locations in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in connection with FIR number 18/2026 registered under Sections of 204, 319(2), 308(2), 338 and 61 of the BNS

Published on: Jul 21, 2026 09:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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The Special Crime Wing of Kashmir busted an extortion gang and arrested three persons on Monday, said officials. The gang members would allegedly impersonate officials of Crime Branch and Anti-Corruption Bureau and would extort money from senior citizens after “threatening and arresting” them on the pretext of false complaints, officials said on Monday.

Searches were conducted at the residences of Mubashir Ahmad Yatto (Wani), of Nagbal, Ganderbal; Naseer Maqbool Bichoo, of Saidakadal, Srinagar; Mudasir Sadiq Najar, of SR Gunj, Srinagar and Muneer Ahmad Mir, resident of Elahi Bagh, Srinagar, said officials. (File)
Searches were conducted at the residences of Mubashir Ahmad Yatto (Wani), of Nagbal, Ganderbal; Naseer Maqbool Bichoo, of Saidakadal, Srinagar; Mudasir Sadiq Najar, of SR Gunj, Srinagar and Muneer Ahmad Mir, resident of Elahi Bagh, Srinagar, said officials. (File)

The wing conducted massive searches in the houses of four accused spread across Srinagar and Ganderbal districts of central Kashmir.

The officials said that the sleuths of the wing of Crime Branch J&K conducted searches at multiple locations in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in connection with FIR number 18/2026 registered under Sections of 204, 319(2), 308(2), 338 and 61 of the BNS.

“The case pertains to an organised gang of fraudsters who impersonate officials of Crime Branch and ACB, threaten senior citizens with false complaints, arrest and extort money from them. The accused individuals in this case have extorted over 30 lakh from a senior citizen residing in Srinagar city,” a spokesperson of the wing said.

He said that searches were conducted at the residences of Mubashir Ahmad Yatto (Wani), of Nagbal, Ganderbal; Naseer Maqbool Bichoo, of Saidakadal, Srinagar; Mudasir Sadiq Najar, of SR Gunj, Srinagar and Muneer Ahmad Mir, resident of Elahi Bagh, Srinagar.

 
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