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3 held with six pistols in Amritsar

An FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Civil Lines in Amritsar, the officials said.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border illegal arms supply module with the arrest of three persons and recovery of six pistols from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday.

Recovered pistols include one .30-bore PX5, three .32-bore and two .30-bore pistols, along with seven cartridges.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Singh alias Deepu (22), a resident of Kashmir Avenue in Amritsar, Arun Kumar alias Sabu (26), a resident of Narayangarh in Amritsar, and Sukhjinder Singh alias Sukha (29), a resident of Rehana Jattan in Kapurthala.

An FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Civil Lines in Amritsar, the officials said.

“Recovered pistols include one .30-bore PX5, three .32-bore and two .30-bore pistols, along with seven cartridges. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were procuring illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh. The accused were also in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler through social media platforms, who was facilitating the supply of illegal weapons through drones and coordinating distribution through local handlers, Yadav said in a release issued here.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 held with six pistols in Amritsar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 held with six pistols in Amritsar
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