3 insurance policy holders duped of 16 lakh, one held

The Division number 5 police have registered a case against an employee of a private insurance company and two other individuals for allegedly duping three policyholders by diverting ₹16.18 lakh into fake accounts.

One of the accused was arrested on Thursday, while two others are absconding.

The complaint was filed by Jatinder Katyal, senior manager in HDFC Life Insurance Company at the Feroze Gandhi Market branch.

According to police, the accused have withdrawn ₹5.06lakh from the three fake accounts. The accounts were freezed after the complaint was filed.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Kohra, a resident of Jagraon, working in the sales department of the HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jatinder Arora, employed in a tower at the Feroze Gandhi Market and Gurpreet Singh, resident of Shimlapuri, is agent for opening accounts of private banks. Gurpreet was arrested on Thursday.

The victims who lost the money included Amandeep Kaur, who lost ₹3.16 lakh, Poonam Sharma was tricked out of ₹7.96 lakh, and Satvir Singh suffered a loss of ₹5.06 lakh.

The police officer in charge of the investigation, Jaspal Singh from Division Number 5, said the culprits created fake documents in the names of these victims and used them to open fake bank accounts at a private bank. Then they submitted duplicate surrender form of the policy to transfer the matured insurance policies into these fake accounts.

The accused, Gurpreet Singh, a private agent who opens accounts in private banks, facilitated the creation of fake accounts of the three policyholders in their names. These fraudulent accounts were opened at the Miller Ganj branch.

Police said that further investigations revealed that this scheme was executed with the assistance of Sahil Kohra, who works in the sales department. Kohra discovered that these three policies had matured but had not been claimed by the policyholders for a long time.

The Division number 5 police have registered a case against three accused under section 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC.

