3 Jalandhar cops suspended for laxity on Punjab deputy CM’s orders

Three police personnel posted at the Phillaur checkpoint in Jalandhar district were placed under suspension on Thursday for negligence on the orders of Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio.

Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh suspended the three officials after Randhawa conducted a surprise check to ascertain the ground situation with regard to the security at nakas (checkpoints) on GT Road and traffic management at congested spots on the highway.

A senior police official requesting anonymity said that when Randhawa crossed the Phillaur hi-tech checkpoint, he found no police personnel present. He stopped the convoy and found that the policemen were in a room near the checkpoint. When questioned, they failed to come up with a satisfactory explanation.

Randhawa said that in view of the festive season, police personnel should be vigilant and also ensure efficient traffic management.

