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3 Kashmir universities end tie-ups with US-based academic foundation

Kashmir University (KU), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) cancelled their MoUs with the foundation last month after receiving ‘adverse reports’ during the review process by the institutions and UT agencies

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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Three major universities of Kashmir have ended their MoUs in academic collaboration with Kashmir Care Foundation, a US-based organisation, less than a year after entering into the arrangements, officials said.

The ties were ended in less a year after entering into arrangements, informed officials. (File)

Kashmir University (KU), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) cancelled their MoUs with the foundation last month after receiving ‘adverse reports’ during the review process by the institutions and UT agencies, they added.

Kashmir Care Foundation is a non-profit organisation run by Altaf A Lal and is based in Atlanta, USA. The three universities had inked the MoUs with the Kashmir Care Foundation at different intervals of time last year.

“The Letter of Agreement (LoA) signed between SKUAST-K and Kashmir Care Foundation (KCF), Atlanta, USA on 15 April, 2025 is hereby cancelled with immediate effect,” a communication by prof Haroon R Naik , director research of SKUAST, said.

The IUST invoked the force majeure clause in ending the collaboration. “The MoU executed between the IUST and KCF for collaborative initiatives in the field of emerging technologies has been reviewed by the competent authorities of the University. Upon such review, it has been decided to cancel the said Memorandum of Understandıng. Accordingly, you are hereby informed that the IUST terminates the aforesaid MoU with immediate effect by invoking the relevant provisions under the Force Majeure clause of the said agreement,” said varsity registrar prof Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi.

 
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