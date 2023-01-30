3 killed, 7 injured as two cars collide in Rewari

Three persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries when two cars collided head-on near the Gujarwas toll plaza on the Kanina-Kosli road in Rewari, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 2 am on Sunday when nine persons in a car were returning to their village in Rewari after attending a wedding in Mahendergarh’s Kanina.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased have been identified as Pawan, 40, and Naresh, 23, of Rathanthal village in Rewari, and Praveen, 28, the driver of another car, who hails from a village in Jhajjar.

As per the information, seven injured persons, including three children, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Rewari, where doctors said they are out of danger.

Rewari DSP Subhash Chand said the mishap took place when nine persons, including three children, were returning to Rewari after attending a marriage function.

“When their car reached near Gujarwas toll plaza, it collided with another car coming from the opposite side. The passers-by took them out of the cars and rushed them to the Trauma Centre of the Civil Hospital in Rewari. The injured are undergoing treatment and we have started an investigation. The exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained,” the DSP added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Dr Himanshu from the Rewari Trauma Centre said three persons injured in the accident have turned LAMA (leave against medical advice) and four persons admitted with them are being treated and are currently stable.