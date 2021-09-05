3 Mohali men wanted for cheating held after 7 years

The economic offence wing of the Chandigarh Police arrested three people for cheating on Saturday, almost seven years after they were booked.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar of Zirakpur , Jatin Kumar of Mohali and Amit Kumar of Mohali, had been declared proclaimed offenders in January.

On November 5, 2014, Amrinder Singh of Sector-34, had alleged that the accused – Ashok Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Jatin Kumar, Amit Kumar, Sachin and Amar – had duped him of ₹2.05 crore. He said the accused were running a committee business, in which investors were assured interest on a day-to-day basis. The interest was to be paid by way of draw. However, the accused did not pay the interest and ran off with the money after shutting down the business and vacating their house.

Ashok was arrested on August 18, while the rest of the accused, who were on the run, were declared proclaimed offenders by the Chandigarh district court on January 25.

A case had been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) at the Sector 26 Police Station.