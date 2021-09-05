Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 Mohali men wanted for cheating held after 7 years
chandigarh news

3 Mohali men wanted for cheating held after 7 years

A Chandigarh court had accused, Rajesh Kumar of Zirakpur , Jatin Kumar of Mohali and Amit Kumar of Mohali, had been declared proclaimed offenders in January
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Ashok was arrested on August 18, while the rest of the accused, who were on the run, were declared proclaimed offenders by the Chandigarh district court on January 25. (Representative Image/HT File)

The economic offence wing of the Chandigarh Police arrested three people for cheating on Saturday, almost seven years after they were booked.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar of Zirakpur , Jatin Kumar of Mohali and Amit Kumar of Mohali, had been declared proclaimed offenders in January.

On November 5, 2014, Amrinder Singh of Sector-34, had alleged that the accused – Ashok Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Jatin Kumar, Amit Kumar, Sachin and Amar – had duped him of 2.05 crore. He said the accused were running a committee business, in which investors were assured interest on a day-to-day basis. The interest was to be paid by way of draw. However, the accused did not pay the interest and ran off with the money after shutting down the business and vacating their house.

Ashok was arrested on August 18, while the rest of the accused, who were on the run, were declared proclaimed offenders by the Chandigarh district court on January 25.

A case had been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) at the Sector 26 Police Station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RFC India : Kabir Waraich, Dushyant Khosla bag champions trophy

No new Covid case in Panchkula for third day

Expect rain deficit in Chandigarh in September too: Experts

Burglars strike at cop’s house in Chandigarh
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP