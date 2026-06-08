3 more minors go missing in Ludhiana, two men booked

Three more minors—a 13-year-old boy and two girls aged 13 and 16—have gone missing from different parts of Ludhiana, prompting fresh police investigations. In the two cases involving the girls, the police have booked two men for allegedly taking them away on the pretext of marriage.

The police have booked two men for allegedly taking them away on the pretext of marriage. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the first case, the police registered an FIR against a resident of Haibowal for allegedly eloping with a 16-year-old girl on the promise of marriage. His brother-in-law has also been booked for allegedly assisting the couple.

The case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father, a labourer, who told the police that his daughter left home on June 3 without informing the family and did not return.

Investigating officer ASI Makhan Singh said the family later discovered that the accused was also missing, following which they approached the police. An FIR was registered under Sections 137(2) and 96 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The officer added that the girl and the accused had allegedly uploaded a video of themselves travelling on a train, reportedly towards Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are underway to trace them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In another incident, a factory worker has been booked for allegedly taking away a 13-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The girl’s father told the police that the family earlier lived in labour quarters in the Dholewal area, where the accused also resided. He alleged that the accused had developed a relationship with his minor daughter, prompting the family to shift to another locality around two months ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incident, a factory worker has been booked for allegedly taking away a 13-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. The girl’s father told the police that the family earlier lived in labour quarters in the Dholewal area, where the accused also resided. He alleged that the accused had developed a relationship with his minor daughter, prompting the family to shift to another locality around two months ago. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the complainant, the girl told her elder sister she was going to a nearby shop to buy snacks but never returned. Later, acquaintances informed the family that the accused was also missing, leading them to suspect that he had taken the girl away. ASI Lakhveer Singh said a case under Sections 137(2) and 96 of the BNS had been registered and searches were underway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the third case, a 13-year-old Class VII student from Majra village went missing after leaving home. His father, who is divorced, told the police that he stepped out saying he would return shortly, but never came back. Suspecting that someone may have wrongfully confined the boy, the father approached the police. ASI Gurmeet Singh said a case under Section 127(6) of the BNS had been registered against unidentified persons.