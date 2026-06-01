3 new franchises join Chandigarh Golf League

The Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) auctioned three new franchises for its 2026 edition at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. The franchises were sold for ₹65 lakh, ₹63 lakh and ₹61 lakh, reflecting the league’s growing stature and commercial appeal. Six bidders participated in the auction, although several were priced out as the auction crossed initial expectations.

The addition of three new teams is expected to further enhance the profile of the league. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The addition of three new teams is expected to further enhance the profile of the league, which has emerged as one of the region’s most eagerly awaited sporting and social events. Over the years, the CGL has brought together professional golfers, amateurs, corporate leaders and enthusiasts through its unique team-based format.

Maj RS Virk (retd), club president, said the revenue generated from the auction would support various developmental and welfare initiatives, including junior golf programmes, caddie tournaments, educational assistance for children of course staff and skill-development projects.

“We are delighted by the tremendous response to the auction and welcome the new franchises to the Chandigarh Golf League family,” he added.