3 of Panchkula family attacked with knives after brawl over game of cards

Three members of a family were attacked with knives following a brawl over a game of cards, police said on Thursday.

The attack was reported by a woman, Gudiya, a resident of Raila village in Sector 12, Panchkula.

In her complaint to the police, Gudiya said some people had come over to her house on Tuesday night for a game of cards. During the game, a heated argument erupted between her nephew, Sunil, and a man named Ranjit, who threw ash at Sunil’s face. Others at her house intervened and pacified Sunil and Ranjit, before everyone returned home.

But later at night, while her family was asleep, Ranjit returned with some men, who attacked her family members with knives, leaving her husband, Guddu, son Raja and Sunil seriously injured.

Following her complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested three of the attackers — Sumesh, Ranjit, alias Anna, and Suraj, all residents of Raila village — on Wednesday.

They are facing a case under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon, 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The trio was produced in court on Thursday. While police got one-day custody of Ranjit, Sumesh and Suraj were sent to judicial custody.

Car driver held for trying to run over biker

In another attempt to murder case, police arrested a car driver for trying to run over a motorcyclist after hitting him in Ganauli village, Raipur Rani, on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Sachin, a resident of Bhurh village, Raipur Rani. He was sent to judicial custody by a court on Thursday.

The motorcyclist, Neeraj Kumar, also a resident of Raipur Rani, told the police that he was on his way to meet a relative in a nearby village, when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Alto hit his motorcycle. As he fell on the road, the car driver again tried to run over him, he alleged.

Following his complaint, police arrested the car driver, Sachin. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.