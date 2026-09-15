3 teenage girls missing for a week, FIR registered in Ludhiana

Nearly a week after three teenage girls went missing under mysterious circumstances from Guru Gobind Singh Nagar in Shimlapuri, the police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified persons after failing to trace them.

Muskan subsequently accompanied the two girls, and all three went missing thereafter. (HT)

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The missing girls have been identified as Muskan, 19, and Radhika, 17, both residents of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, and Nancy, 16, a resident of New Shimlapuri.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Muskan’s mother, Lalmati Devi, who told the police that Radhika and her friend Nancy had come to their house at around 1.40 pm on September 8. Muskan subsequently accompanied the two girls, and all three went missing thereafter.

According to the complainant, Muskan had come to Ludhiana around two years ago and had been undergoing computer training at a nearby government school, where Radhika was also a student.

Lalmati Devi said the family had approached the police on the same day the girls went missing. However, she claimed that the police contacted them on Monday and informed them that an FIR was being registered as the girls could not be traced.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Hardeep Singh, the investigating officer, said the police had been making efforts to trace the girls since receiving the complaint. As they remained untraced, a case under Section 127(6) of the BNS was registered against unidentified accused at Shimlapuri police station and further investigation was initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Hardeep Singh, the investigating officer, said the police had been making efforts to trace the girls since receiving the complaint. As they remained untraced, a case under Section 127(6) of the BNS was registered against unidentified accused at Shimlapuri police station and further investigation was initiated. {{/usCountry}}

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