3 youth killed as bike rams into truck in Karnal

: Three people, including a minor, were killed and two others critically injured when the bike they were travelling on rammed into a stationary truck near Kutail village in Karnal district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Aryan (11), Sachin Kumar (18) and Sandeep Kumar (23) of Mubarkabad village in Karnal district. The injured, Ankit and Gaurav, have been admitted to hospital and their condition was said to be critical, they said.

The accident took place on late Monday night when all five people were returning on a bike from Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra and their vehicle hit a truck parked on the roadside near Kutail village.

All of them sustained serious injuries and they were taken to hospital where three of them were declared brought dead.

Madhuban police station incharge Tarshem Singh said that police have started investigation by registering an FIR against the truck driver under the Indian Penal Code sections.

He said that the bodies have been handed over to the family members after postmortem examination.

Two of family killed in Kaithal

Two members of a family were killed and one sustained injuries as the car in which they were traveling in hit a tractor-trolley near Chandana village of Kaithal district on Hisar-Chandigarh highway. Police said the deceased have been identified as Sharwan Kumar of Sega village and his brother-in-law Aman Kumar of Kailram village of the Kaithal district. The injured, Ranjit Singh, has been admitted to hospital and his condition was said to be critical. Police said that an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 279, 337 and 304 A and the bodies have been handed over to the family members after postmortem.