30,000 given ownership of houses under PMAY-U, says Haryana chief secretary

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), ownership of houses (30 sq mt carpet area) has been given to 30,000 beneficiaries in the state.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress of PMAY-U, Kaushal said of the target of 67,649 beneficiaries set by the Centre under the beneficiary led construction (BLC) component, data of 64,829 beneficiaries has been attached in the Housing for All (Urban) Management Information System (MIS). Geotagging of 64,805 houses has been done to track the progress of construction of houses.

The chief secretary said the state government is providing financial assistance up to ₹1 lakh, in addition to the existing Central assistance of ₹1.50 lakh, to all eligible beneficiaries to support the construction of houses.

