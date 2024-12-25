3.04 crores sanctioned to buy 8 luxury cars CM, Oppn reacts

With the transport department beginning the process of procuring eight Toyota Fortuner vehicles for chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah, the Opposition leaders have criticised the move. The department has also got ₹3.04 crore sanctioned for the project. As per the government notification, of these eight high end vehicles, four will be used in Delhi, while two each will be kept at the disposal of CM in Srinagar and Jammu. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File)

The social circles were abuzz asking the CM whether he thinks if there are any more important priorities in the UT than buying fresh high-end vehicles for his entourage.

Former Apni Party leader and city mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said that when he was mayor, instead of getting new vehicles he used old ones and got the funds meant for vehicles diverted to developmental works.

“The government, as per protocol of the mayor and as a minister of state, approved purchase of two new official vehicles for my use. I respectfully refused — instead used a 10-year-old car during my entire term. The money meant for the two new cars went to developmental works,” Mattu wrote on X.

Former deputy mayor Sheikh Imran also criticised the CM for getting new vehicles. “Welcome to the politics of J&K. On one side we have the LG who in a rare and commendable display of pragmatism, continues to use the old cavalcades of former CMs and has grounded state plane services recognising that an erstwhile poor state—and now an even poorer UT—cannot afford such extravagance. On the other side we have the British-turned-Kashmiri CM who seems to be on a relentless loot fest of public funds, mistaking governance for a luxury spree. From Fortuners to indulgences galore, he’s setting new records in turning public resources into private perks all while when unemployment is skyrocketing, inflation is squeezing the Kashmiris like a lemon and hospitals are running on sheer prayers due to lack of basic facilities,” Imran said.

“ The J&K Government has cracked the code to happiness—buy 8 shiny Toyota Fortuners for the CM-Bravo. Priorities truly on point. Why bother with pragmatism when extravagance can be the brand? But wait-this isn’t their first lap of luxury. First-it was 90 cars worth ₹20 crore for MLAs. Now, it’s Fortuner season for the CM. Because, obviously public servants need their rides as grand as their indifference to public suffering,” he wrote on X.

AIP spokesman, Inam ul Nabi termed this as “selective efficiency.” “Ah, the ‘business rules’ of @JKNC_ are truly a marvel of selective efficiency. When it’s about buying luxury SUVs worth crores, the rules are magically clear and expedited. But when it comes to rationalising reservation policies or addressing the needs of the common people, suddenly there’s ‘confusion’ and a need for indefinite waiting.”

“Perhaps JKNC’s business rules are like their promises, designed only for show, never for action. Is this what the mandate was for? Prioritise extravagance while common people are left waiting in the queue of betrayal,” he wrote on X.

NC spokesman Imran Nabi defended the CM’s decision to get new vehicles.”What is there to criticise? As mandated by the protocol, CM is entitled to have these. And this is not a new development. People who are criticising had no problem when they were enjoying all the protocols when they had constitutional posts. Unfortunately, it has become a fashion for the opposition to criticise the government on such mundane issues. Perhaps they want to enjoy the media limelight.”

During his term as chief minister from 2009 to 2014, Omar had faced increased scrutiny for his travel in a helicopter on official tours some as less as 2 km spending crores, which was revealed in responses to RTI applications. He had later curtailed his helicopter sorties to bring down the costs involved, lest face public anger.