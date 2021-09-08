Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
30-bed hospital in Mohali to be ready by Nov: Balbir Sidhu
chandigarh news

30-bed hospital in Mohali to be ready by Nov: Balbir Sidhu

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in order to provide better healthcare facilities to the people, the infrastructure in Mohali was being strengthened on a large scale under which this dispensary has been upgraded
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab health minister (HT file photo)

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said that the 30-bed hospital, which is being upgraded in Mohali’s Phase 3B1, would be ready by November.

The minister, along with his team, visited the hospital and inspected the ongoing work of the building, which is being upgraded from a dispensary.

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were also present.

Minister Sidhu said in order to provide better healthcare facilities to the people, the infrastructure in Mohali was being strengthened on a large scale under which this dispensary has been upgraded.

He said the 30-bed hospital would have two operation theatres, five private rooms, general ward and OPD besides healthcare specialists.

Sidhu also visited the land cleared by GMADA in Sector 66 where a new civil hospital will come up. It may be recalled that a medical college would be constructed on the site of the old civil hospital located in Mohali’s Phase 6.

Sidhu directed the authorities to start the construction work of a civil hospital here as soon as possible.

