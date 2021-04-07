Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 30-kg heroin seized along border in Tarn Taran, Pak smuggler held
chandigarh news

30-kg heroin seized along border in Tarn Taran, Pak smuggler held

BSF officials say 21kg and 9kg of heroin were seized in two incidents in Khemkaran early on Wednesday
By Anil Sharma
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 05:37 PM IST
BSF personnel with the contraband seized from the Pakistani smuggler along the border at Khemkaran in Tarn Taran on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday arrested a Pakistani smuggler trying to push in a consignment of heroin into Indian territory at Khemkaran in Bhikhiwind sub division of Tarn Taran district.

Amjad Ali, 19, of Kharak village in Lahore, was arrested with 21kg of heroin and two smartphones.

In another operation, the BSF’s 14 Battalion also seized 9kg of heroin and a plastic pipe being used to push in the contraband through the barbed wire fence.

Also read: Pak smuggler shot dead, 22-kg heroin, 2 AK-47 rifles seized at Amritsar border

BSF officials said in the first incident, 9kg of heroin was seized at 12.30 am on Wednesday, while the second incident in which Ali was caught took place at 3,30pm.

“BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement across the fence and ahead of the zero line. When the area was searched, nine packets of heroin, each weighing 1kg, were recovered,” a senior BSF official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Illicit liquor unit unearthed in Amritsar village, 3 held

Retired teacher held for raping 19-year-old student in Hisar

Punjab bans political gatherings, extends night curfew till April 30

Thunderstorm in south Punjab leaves wheat growers worried

Ambush led to smuggler’s arrest

On the second incident, the official said, “We had a specific input that some Pakistani men will attempt to smuggle drugs into Indian territory from a particular area. An ambush was laid, and the smuggler arrested.”

He said that the driving licence and the Aadhar card of an Indian smuggler were recovered from the two smartphones seized from the arrested man. “It is suspected that the Indian accomplice was to collect the contraband. His details will be handed over to the police for further action,” the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP