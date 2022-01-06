Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
30-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run mishap in Mohali
chandigarh news

30-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run mishap in Mohali

Police said the victim, Amrish Saini, was left bleeding on the road in Sector 82, Mohali, after a speeding Toyota Etios hit him and sped away
A native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, the 30-year-old lived in Chajumajra, Mohali, for work. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 30-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident while crossing the road in Sector 82 on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim, Amrish Saini, was left bleeding on the road after a speeding Toyota Etios hit him and sped away.

A native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Saini lived in Chajumajra, Mohali.

Investigating officer Sahib Singh said the victim was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The car driver has been identified as Yogesh Sharma, a resident of Maya Garden Society, Zirakpur. “He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s brother Neeraj Saini and will be arrested soon,” he added.

The victim worked for a private company in Sector 82 and was living in Mohali for the past one year. After autopsy, the body was handed over to the family members.

