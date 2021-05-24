31% Covid patients who succumbed in Haryana had no comorbidity

As the second Covid wave ravages Haryana, data compiled by the state’s directorate of health services reveals that 31% of the patients claimed by the virus since the outbreak had no comorbidity.

Of the 6,685 Covid-induced fatalities registered till May 16, as many as 2,274 patients (34%) had multiple comorbidities, while 2,083 (31%) were disease-free but succumbed to the virus nonetheless.

Diabetes proved to be the deadliest, contributing to 12% (806) of the total fatalities. Hypertension contributed to 6% (431) and respiratory diseases to 4% (251) of the deaths. The data reveals that in almost half (3,215) the cases the patient was on ventilator support while in 35% (2,328) of the cases, the patient was on oxygen support.

35% fatalities in rural areas

In a reversal in trends, the second wave has also made inroads into the countryside, which contributed to 35% (2,252) of the total deaths. The remaining 4,332 fatalities were reported from urban areas.

In the NCR district of Charkhi Dadri, which has reported 70 deaths, 55 were reported from rural areas and 15 from urban areas, whereas in Gurugram, another district in the NCR, 632 were reported in urban areas and 31 in rural areas. Among the districts, Hisar topped the tally with 698 patients succumbing to Covid, while Nuh recorded the lowest deaths at 64.

26% deaths in 65-74 age group

With 1,760 deaths, the highest fatalities were reported in the 65-74 age group, while the mortality rate also remained high in the 85-94 age group where 244 patients succumbed against the 3,030 who tested positive. The mortality rate of the group was 8.1% while the overall rate remained 1%.

On the other hand, 65% of the total positive cases recorded till May 16 (6,94,427) were among those below the age of 45. The highest cases were recorded in the 25-34 age group.

However, the younger bracket accounted to merely 15% of the total fatalities, despite vaccination for the group beginning in the first week of May when the cases were on a record surge.