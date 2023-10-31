31-year-old biker crushed under PRTC bus in Patiala

A motorcyclist was crushed under a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus at Patiala’s new bus stand on Monday.

Minutes before the incident, a guard asking the biker to go back as he had taken a wrong route. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh, 31, of Kheri village of the district.

As per information, the biker had got onto the overbridge, meant only for buses, from the wrong side. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the bus stand purportedly showed a security guard asking the biker go back. It was while exiting the overbridge that the biker was run over by the PRTC bus coming from opposite side.

A video of the tragedy is being circulated on social media platforms.

Following the incident, biker was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. The deceased was returning after dropping his wife and children at the bus stand when the mishap took place.

Acting on the complaint of the deceased’s father, Patiala police have registered a case against the PRTC driver under Section 304-A (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

PRTC chairperson Ranjodh Singh said the incident was unfortunate. Later in the evening, Patiala deputy commissioner issued a notice to PRTC general manager (GM) — who is the administrative head of the new bus stand, and sought a report within two days. The DC also asked the GM to ensure no other vehicle enters the bus lanes of the overbridge.

