Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 31-year-old man found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect foul play
chandigarh news

31-year-old man found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect foul play

The deceased was identified as Harnam Singh, an employee at a clothing factory on Majitha road. Though family members suspect foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Sadar station house officer (SHO) Gurbinder Singh said preliminary investigation suggested it was a natural death. (HT File)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A 31-year-old man was found dead in Mustafabad locality in Amritsar on Sunday night, hours after he had left to meet his friends.

The deceased was identified as Harnam Singh, an employee at a clothing factory on Majitha road. Though family members suspect foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

They said that Harnam had left home in the afternoon to meet his friends. Around 9pm, he called them from a friend’s phone, stating that he would be late. When he didn’t return till late at night, family members went out to look for him and found his body lying in the bushes in the locality. The family members said there were signs of physical assault on his body.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Gurbinder Singh said preliminary investigation suggested it was a natural death.

“We went through the footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) but found nothing suspicious. We are, however, looking into the family’s allegations. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP