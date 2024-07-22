33 quintals of banned Mangur fish seized from Ludhiana markets

A team of health department led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from South Constituency, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, conducted surprise checks at various fish markets, seizing around 33 quintals of the banned Mangur fish amid high drama on Sunday. During the raid, vendors indulged in a spat with the former president of the fish market association. Police personnel during a raid at a fish market in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Later, a police team intervened in the matter.

Approximately 15 quintals of Mangur fish was seized from Dhandari Khurd and Tajpur Road, and 18 quintals from Sherpur during the raid.

Chhina said she came to know some locals breeding Mangur fish in ponds. Additionally, there were reports that the banned fish was also being sold openly in the market.

Acting swiftly, the MLA coordinated with health department teams and the police administration to seize several quintals of Mangur fish from local areas including Dhandari Khurd, Tajpur Road, and Sherpur. She stated that the fish was destroyed by breaking the ponds with the help of JCB machines.

The Supreme Court of India has in 2000 banned the sale of Mangur fish nationwide, and the Punjab government also currently prohibits its sale. Despite this, some people continue to illegally breed and trade this fish.

Health department officials mentioned that consuming the fish increases the risk of cancer. Besides, the fish consumes all kinds of insects, causing significant environmental damage.

Chhina clarified that those endangering lives will not be spared and appropriate legal action will be taken against them.