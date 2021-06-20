33 succumb, 400 recover from Covid in Haryana

Haryana reported 170 Covid-19 cases, 400 recoveries and 33 deaths on Saturday. The number of active cases further reduced to 2,677, from 2,940 the day before.

There were 1,658 persons in home isolation as on Saturday.

As per a medical bulletin, the day’s positivity rate was 0.57%, recovery rate was 98.45% and the fatality rate was 1.20%.

Gurugram, with 277 active cases, has the highest number of active infections followed by Hisar (271), Panipat (226), Sirsa (222) and Faridabad (200).