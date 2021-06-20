Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 33 succumb, 400 recover from Covid in Haryana
chandigarh news

33 succumb, 400 recover from Covid in Haryana

Haryana reported 170 Covid-19 cases, 400 recoveries and 33 deaths on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:59 AM IST
As per a medical bulletin, the day’s positivity rate was 0.57%, recovery rate was 98.45% and the fatality rate was 1.20%. (HT FILE)

Haryana reported 170 Covid-19 cases, 400 recoveries and 33 deaths on Saturday. The number of active cases further reduced to 2,677, from 2,940 the day before.

There were 1,658 persons in home isolation as on Saturday.

As per a medical bulletin, the day’s positivity rate was 0.57%, recovery rate was 98.45% and the fatality rate was 1.20%.

Gurugram, with 277 active cases, has the highest number of active infections followed by Hisar (271), Panipat (226), Sirsa (222) and Faridabad (200).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP