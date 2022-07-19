Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

33-year-old sarpanch found dead in Karnal, kin allege murder

The victim, Jagbir Singh, the outgoing sarpanch of Sohana village in Karnal, was found lying on the road with multiple injuries near Karan Vihar
A 33-year-old sarpanch was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Karnal. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 02:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 33-year-old sarpanch was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Karnal on Saturday, police said.

The victim, Jagbir Singh, the outgoing sarpanch of Sohana village in Karnal, was found lying on the road with multiple injuries near Karan Vihar.

The complainant, Ajit Kumar, the brother of the victim, said, “After attending a birthday party, Jagbir left for home on his bike. A few minutes later, I received a call saying he was lying on the road in a pool of blood.”

Ajit alleged that Jagbir had been murdered by unidentified persons and demanded an in-depth probe.

Rajiv Kumar, in-charge Sector 32-33 police station, said a case had been registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The body has been handed to the family members after the autopsy conducted by a board of doctors,” he said, adding that the report will reveal the actual cause of death.

