Woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Kharar

A 33-year-old woman fell prey to two motorcycle-borne men who snatched her gold chain near Jhungian Road in Kharar on Friday.

The woman tried to pursue the snatchers, but they managed to make good their escape. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Deepinder Kaur of Aman City, Kharar, was returning home from her parents’ house in Model Town, Kharar. She told the police that as she reached Jhungian Road on her scooter around 8.30 pm, she spotted two men on a motorcycle following her. They suddenly came near her and fled after snatching the gold chain.

She tried to pursue the snatchers, but they managed to make good their escape.

The complainant informed the Police Control Room, following which the Kharar police were alerted.

The absconding accused were booked under Sections 379-B (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the City Kharar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON