34 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana

The district logged 34 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a medical bulleting released by the health department on Friday.

The total count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,10,658, out of which 1,08,210 patients have recovered and 2,294 succumbed to the virus. There were 154 active cases in the district on Friday, of which 148 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted in different hospitals.

The administration has appealed to the residents to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behavior while moving out.