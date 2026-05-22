34 protected rose-ringed parakeets rescued in Gurdaspur, FIR registered

In a joint operation by the Punjab wildlife department and the Punjab Police, 34 illegally captive rose-ringed parakeets were rescued from a residence in Gurdaspur district, leading to the registration of an FIR against the accused under various provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

In a joint operation by the Punjab wildlife department and the Punjab Police, 34 illegally captive rose-ringed parakeets were rescued from a residence in Gurdaspur district, leading to the registration of an FIR against the accused under various provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. (HT Photo)

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Punjab-based environmentalist and wildlife rescuer Sahil Sharma received a tip-off regarding the alleged illegal confinement of protected birds at a house in Gurdaspur and alerted the authorities for immediate action.

Acting on the information, teams of the wildlife department and Punjab Police conducted a raid at the residence of the accused, Rajinder Kumar, and rescued 34 adult parakeets kept in captivity.

“With the support of the wildlife department and the Punjab Police, we successfully rescued 34 adult rose-ringed parakeets from the accused’s residence. He was brought to Gurdaspur police station, where an FIR was registered against him under Sections 9, 39, 40, 49(B), 50, 51 and 57 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” Sharma said.

Forest department officials said the accused had earlier been warned against keeping protected birds illegally.

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{{^usCountry}} Divisional forest officer (DFO), Gurdaspur, Guramanpreet Singh Bains said the department had been conducting awareness campaigns on wildlife conservation and legal provisions related to protected species. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Divisional forest officer (DFO), Gurdaspur, Guramanpreet Singh Bains said the department had been conducting awareness campaigns on wildlife conservation and legal provisions related to protected species. {{/usCountry}}

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“Just two days ago, our staff visited Rajinder Kumar’s shop and advised him against illegally keeping protected birds. However, he claimed that he was carrying out his activities lawfully. Today, he has been caught violating the law,” the DFO said.

Officials said the rescued parakeets are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and further investigation into the case is underway.

The illegal trade and captivity of native bird species, particularly parakeets, continue to remain a major concern for wildlife authorities despite stringent legal provisions banning their possession and sale.