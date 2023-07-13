: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that panchayats of three villages around the Indian Oil refinery in Panipat have offered to give around 350 acres of village land to the company for the refinery’s expansion for increasing its capacity to 25 million tonnes from 15 million tonnes.

3 Panipat villages to give 350 acres of panchayat land for expansion of IOCL refinery: CM Khattar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While addressing a gathering at a programme organised to celebrate silver jubilee of Indian Oil Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Panipat, he said the government has decided to make the land available for the refinery’s expansion as around 350 acres of panchayati land has already been identified at Bal Jattan, Khandwa and Assan Kalan villages. He said that this project will generate thousands of jobs for youths of Haryana.

The chief minister inaugurated the “Indian Oil Refinery Vanasthali’’ to make Panipat greener and cleaner as more than 40,000 saplings would be planted on 12 acres of land by the refinery at an estimated cost of ₹441 lakh.

Besides this, the chief minister also inaugurated the SIP-3 Karyaklap at Brahma Sarovar by the Indian Oil under the swachh iconic places initiative launched by the ministry of drinking water and sanitation at 100 heritage tourist places of spiritual and cultural importance across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several works would be carried out by the Indian Oil for the cleanliness and beautification of this religious place, which would benefit about one crore tourists visiting this holy pilgrimage every year.

The chief minister said that a green hydrogen plant with an annual capacity of 7,000 metric tonnes is also being set up by the refinery at Panipat. In addition, the refinery has created an infrastructure capable of filling 1,000 medical grade oxygen cylinders daily.

The chief minister urged farmers not to burn stubble in fields and instead earn more money by selling it in ethanol plants.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas Rameshwar Teli said that Indian Oil Panipat Refinery is going to set up a green hydrogen plant of 7,000 tonnes capacity with an investment of ₹60,000 crore. These mega projects would speed up the economic development not only of Haryana but of the whole country. Wherever such complexes are set up, many opportunities for development arise in the surrounding areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON