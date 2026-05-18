38% decline in crime against women in 2025: Haryana Police

Haryana Police on Sunday claimed a 38% dip in overall crime against women in 2025 as compared to 2024, with total cases coming down to 8,723 from 13,945. A police spokesperson said that the total cases of crime against women in Haryana stood at 16,658 in 2021; 16,743 in 2022; and 15,758 in 2023. (HT Photo for representation)

A police spokesperson said that the total cases of crime against women in Haryana stood at 16,658 in 2021; 16,743 in 2022; and 15,758 in 2023.

Reported rape cases fell from 1,716 in 2021 to 1,033 in 2025, while kidnapping and abduction declined from 2,958 to 1,249 cases, and cases of family cruelty dropped from 5,755 to 4,562.

“Serious offences, including rape and molestation, showed consistent reductions across all five years,” the spokesperson said, adding that Haryana police adopted a four-dimensional approach to address threats at home, at work, in transit and before the law.

He said that across the state, 33 women police stations and 365 women help desks by women officers offer confidential, survivor-centred support for marital discord, domestic violence, dowry harassment and child marriage, and one stop centres provide integrated counselling and legal guidance.

The spokesperson said that over 93,999 working women are currently enrolled on the working women safety portal and the Durga Shakti mobile application that provides single-touch emergency access integrated with Haryana 112.

He said that the Durga Shakti rapid action force — comprising 24 companies and 50 dedicated patrol vehicles — maintains active, visible patrolling across public spaces and transport corridors. The response time of emergency response vehicles in the state was recorded at 9 minutes and 32 seconds in the month of February.