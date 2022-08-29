38 Kg heroin recovered in SBS Nagar, 2 held

The Punjab police on Sunday said it has recovered 38-kilogram of heroin from a truck in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and arrested two persons.

The arrested accused have been identified as truck driver Kulwinder Ram alias Kinda and his partner Bittu, while two other members- Rajesh Kumar and Som Nath- have not been held yet.

An FIR under section 21/25/28-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station City Nawanshahr.

Inspector general of police, Ludhiana range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said that SI Surinder Singh of CIA staff received secret information that four men were engaged in supplying large quantities from other states to different areas in Punjab and a check post was installed at Mahalon Bypass in SBS Nagar.

During checking, police recovered 38 kilograms of heroin hidden under a tarpaulin in the truck and arrested the duo, who tried to escape.

During interrogation, Kulwinder said that he had received a call from Rajesh through Telegram App, who asked him to bring heroin from Bhuj in Gujarat. He further revealed that an unknown person loaded the heroin into his vehicle there and he was supposed to deliver this heroin to a person mentioned by Rajesh.

Kulwinder also disclosed that earlier, on the instruction of Rajesh, he had brought 30 kg heroin from Srinagar in January, 1 kg heroin from Delhi this year.

Rajesh has as many as 19 cases of murder, illegal activities, forgery, NDPS Act, and Excise Act registered against him. Kulwinder too has another case against him for smuggling 3.45 quintals of poppy husk.