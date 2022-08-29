38 Kg heroin recovered in SBS Nagar, 2 held
At a checkpost in SBS Nagar, police recovered 38 kilograms of heroin hidden under a tarpaulin in a truck and arrested the two accused, who tried to escape.
The Punjab police on Sunday said it has recovered 38-kilogram of heroin from a truck in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and arrested two persons.
The arrested accused have been identified as truck driver Kulwinder Ram alias Kinda and his partner Bittu, while two other members- Rajesh Kumar and Som Nath- have not been held yet.
An FIR under section 21/25/28-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station City Nawanshahr.
Inspector general of police, Ludhiana range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said that SI Surinder Singh of CIA staff received secret information that four men were engaged in supplying large quantities from other states to different areas in Punjab and a check post was installed at Mahalon Bypass in SBS Nagar.
During checking, police recovered 38 kilograms of heroin hidden under a tarpaulin in the truck and arrested the duo, who tried to escape.
During interrogation, Kulwinder said that he had received a call from Rajesh through Telegram App, who asked him to bring heroin from Bhuj in Gujarat. He further revealed that an unknown person loaded the heroin into his vehicle there and he was supposed to deliver this heroin to a person mentioned by Rajesh.
Kulwinder also disclosed that earlier, on the instruction of Rajesh, he had brought 30 kg heroin from Srinagar in January, 1 kg heroin from Delhi this year.
Rajesh has as many as 19 cases of murder, illegal activities, forgery, NDPS Act, and Excise Act registered against him. Kulwinder too has another case against him for smuggling 3.45 quintals of poppy husk.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
