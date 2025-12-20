38th Chrysanthemum Show gets underway in Chandigarh

The zero waste 38th Chrysanthemum Show was inaugurated at the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, on Friday with much fanfare. The three-day flower show, organised by the Chandigarh municipal corporation, will continue till December 21 and remain open daily from 11 am to 7 pm. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

More than 260 varieties of chrysanthemums, all grown and nurtured at MC nurseries, are on display.

The show was inaugurated by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in the presence of his wife, Anita Kataria, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, home -cum-local government secretary Mandip Singh Brar, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, area councillor Anju Katyal, other councillors, senior MC officials and city residents.

The administrator lauded MC for organising the event as a zero waste initiative, promoting environmental responsibility, emphasising the role of flowers in enhancing urban beauty and ecological balance.

During his visit, Kataria toured various MC stalls highlighting initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission, including waste segregation at source, horticulture waste composting, safai mitra initiatives, construction and demolition waste management, and PRARAMBH, an eco-friendly one-stop store run by a self-help group under D-JAY(S) with MC support.

Kataria also paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ pillar and unveiled an artistically designed brochure of the chrysanthemum show.

On the occasion, gardeners (malis) of the horticulture department were honoured for their dedication. Mayor Babla lauded the collective efforts of gardeners and officials in making the event citizen-friendly.

Prizes in various categories were won by Pintu Rawat (king of the show), Virinder Sharma (queen of the show), Gurukul Sector 20 Panchkula, director PGIMER, Panjab University Sector 14, Shivansh Plantation, and St Stephen’s School. Sanjay Thareja, director of The Gurukul chain of schools, who won eight prizes, said he had been participating in the show for the past 12 years and was inspired by his mother.