3-day DELCON-2023 conference held at Chitkara University

Academic conferences play a significant role in research enhancement and promotion by offering knowledge sharing and networking opportunities for all stakeholders, including students, academicians, industry professionals, scientists, researchers, etc. Chitkara University recently organised and hosted the flagship Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Delhi Section owned conference – DELCON 2023, that was attended by over 350 delegates from different parts of the world.

The IEEE, Delhi section, is one of the 13 IEEE sections in India and Chitkara University has been associated with IEEE Delhi section since more than a decade.

The DELCON-2023 was the 2nd edition of the conference that was organised with a theme “Technological advancements in current times for the benefit of humanity”, which drew inspiration from the tagline of the IEEE.

The inauguration ceremony of the conference was attended by the leaders of Chitkara University headed by Dr Madhu Chitkara – pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, and Dr Archana Mantri – vice-chancellor, Chitkara University, Punjab, and stalwarts of IEEE Delhi section executive committee headed by Dr Subrata Mukhopadhyay (life member, IEEE), Dr Abdul Q Ansari (chair, IEEE Delhi Section), and Dr Rachana Garg (immediate past chair, IEEE Delhi section). Dr Mantri welcomed all the delegates of the conference to Chitkara University and gave them insights about the research ecosystem of the university.

Prof Ansari in his address congratulated Chitkara University for putting up a fantastic show. Prof Rachana Garg highlighted the activities of IEEE Delhi section in her address. Deepak Mathur (immediate past director, IEEE Asia-Pacific region) mentioned that leadership team of IEEE Delhi section is doing an excellent job of conducting the professional activities of IEEE and management of Chitkara University always promote all IEEE initiatives and work closely with IEEE Delhi section. Dr Debabrata Das (chair, India Council) highlighted the importance of conferences like DELCON for the delegates in enhancing their knowledge and he thanked Chitkara University for hosting DELCON-2023. The ceremony was concluded in the felicitation of all the invited guests, passing on the baton of DELCON 2024 to BVICAM, New Delhi by Dr Madhu Chitkara, who in her concluding remarks encouraged students and young researchers to learn from the stalwarts of research through conferences like DELCON.

The keynote address of the inaugural ceremony was delivered by Prof Dr Shiban Koul, professor emeritus, Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. He discussed about cutting edge biomedical applications at very high radio frequencies of MHz to THz range. Additionally, the conference featured five invited talks by leading researchers on Day 2.