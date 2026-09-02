3-day national youth athletics meet kicks off at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana

The 21st National Youth Athletics Championship 2026 commenced at Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday, drawing young track and field athletes from across the country for a three-day national contest.

Players in action during the 100 metre race at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Being held from September 1 to 3 under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and organised by the Punjab Athletics Association, the opening day witnessed competition for national honours across various under-18 categories.

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Tamil Nadu athletes dominated the under-18 100-metre sprints. T Mrithika of Tamil Nadu clinched the gold in the girls’ 100m event, while her state counterpart, Neil Samraj R, secured top honours in the corresponding boys’ 100m dash. In field events, Oshin of Haryana claimed the gold medal in the girls’ under-18 discus throw, with Uttar Pradesh’s Dimpy Saini finishing as runner-up.

The event is being conducted under the stewardship of Punjab Athletics Association president Satvir Singh Atwal and general secretary Prem Singh, alongside key office-bearers Sanjiv Sharma, Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Gurdev Singh, and Phulel Singh. Ravinder Chaudhary is serving as the competition director, overseeing technical operations to ensure seamless execution in strict compliance with AFI guidelines.

The championship has also brought together leading technical experts, including Dronacharya Awardee Sukhdev Singh Pannu and Ram Partap. Comprehensive arrangements, including medical teams and dedicated volunteers, have been deployed to guarantee the smooth conduct of the meet.

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{{^usCountry}} Organisers emphasised that the national-level platform offers promising young athletes an opportunity to showcase their potential against top-tier competition, serving as a talent-scouting ground to groom future representatives for international athletic arenas. Events will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with athletes vying for top finishes across remaining track and field disciplines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Organisers emphasised that the national-level platform offers promising young athletes an opportunity to showcase their potential against top-tier competition, serving as a talent-scouting ground to groom future representatives for international athletic arenas. Events will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with athletes vying for top finishes across remaining track and field disciplines. {{/usCountry}}

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