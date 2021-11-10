3x3 Punjab Basketball Championship: 65 matches played on Day 2

A total of 65 matches were played in the Under-18 group on the second day of the Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship for men and women at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday.

The tournament will conclude on November 14 and the winners will get a cash prize of Rs1 lakh, besides getting a chance to get selected into the state team.

The boys’ teams played 56 matches and girls played nine matches on Day 2.

In Pool A, Hoosters beat King Hoopers 21-19; Multicagers thrashed Buddha Dal Public School-1 13-12; Hoopersters outwitted Multi Cagers 15-14; King Hoopers lost to The Kashi 16-18; Multi Cagers defeated the Kashi 15-4; Hoosters defeated Buddha Dal Public School-1 18-10; The Kashi lost to Buddha Dal Public School-1 9-12; Multi Cagers outplayed King Hoopers 14-8; Buddha Dal Public School-1 defeated King Hoopers 14-11 and The Kashi lost to Hoopersters 12-16.

In Pool C, Eagles Club defeated RKS 21-11; Royal Warriors defeated Warriors 21-8; Warriors lost to Eagles Club 13-16; RKS got thrashed by BIS Maxima 7-10; Warriors defeated BIS Maxima 20-19; Eagles Club lost to Royal Warriors 16-18; Royal Warriors beat BIS Maxima 18-9; Warriors defeated RKS 16-10; Royal Warriors outplayed RKS 21-16 and BIS Maxima were defeated by Eagles Club 21-19.

In girl’s category, Punjab Steelers beat Guru Nanak Ballers 15-7; Khalsa Lakers defeated Unirise School 11-1; Khalsa Warriors thrashed BIS Maxima 12-0; Punjab Steelers beat Doraha Public School (DPS) 9-2; Guru Nanak Hoopers defeated Unirise School 13-1; Ludhiana Challengers beat BIS Maxima 12-11; Guru Nanak Ballers outwitted DPS 7-3; Khalsa Lakers lost to Guru Nanak Hoopers 8-17 and Khalsa Warriors defeated Ludhiana Challengers 10-3.