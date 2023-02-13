Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 arrested for duping Rohtak couple of 1.8 crore

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:34 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The Rohtak police arrested four persons who were part of a gang that duped a Rohtak-based couple of 1.81 crore. The accused have been identified as Ankit and Karan Deep, both residents of Delhi and Vishal and Budhram of Punjab.

The police said an engineer, Arjun Dev had lodged an FIR in June last year that a gang had duped him and his wife, a nurse by profession, of 1.81 crore last year.

“They made calls to the couple and lured them by promising high returns on their investment. The couple invested 1.81 crore hoping to get 10 times the amount. When the accused did not contact the couple, they became suspicious and informed the police. We will probe how many people have been duped by this gang so far. We have taken them on a seven-day remand,” a spokesman of the Rohtak police said.

