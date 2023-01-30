Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 arrested for GST fraud worth 48 cr in Jalandhar

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 09:16 PM IST

The taxation department, Punjab, on Monday arrested four persons from Jalandhar for alleged ₹48-crore goods and services tax fraud.

By creating bogus ITCs, these persons were passing on the same bogus ITC to other than end taxpayers, who adjusted their tax payment liabilities with this bogus ITC rather than paying the same on their own. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh



The suspects were allegedly running fake firms related to iron scrap, and had obtained GST registrations only to claim input tax credit (ITC) fraudulently by issuing only invoices without the supply of actual goods. An official spokesperson of the taxation department said that Pankaj Kumar, Ravinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Amritpal Singh were arrested. They were produced before the magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

The spokesperson said these persons were allegedly only showing circular trading of iron and plastic scrap and in lieu of that they were issuing fake invoices and generating fake e-way bills on scooters, motorcycles, cars, vans, tractors and fake vehicles having no records. He allegedly said that by creating bogus ITCs, these persons were passing on the same bogus ITC to other than end taxpayers, who adjusted their tax payment liabilities with this bogus ITC rather than paying the same on their own.

