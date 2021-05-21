4 cops injured in clash between raiding team, liquor smugglers

Seven persons, including four cops, were injured in a clash between a police party and a family involved in liquor smuggling at Jagatpura village in Patiala district on Thursday.

The incident took place when a team of the Patiala crime investigation agency (CIA) conducted a raid at the residence of alleged liquor smuggler Harbhajan Singh on Thursday morning. The accused, his family members and neighbours overpowered the police party and also fired multiple gunshots.

Senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said the police also made a failed bid to conduct a raid at the house on Wednesday night. “We have booked 55 persons. One of the cops received a bullet injury in his thigh,” the SSP said, adding that the police fired in the air for self-defence.

“Harbhajan Singh is a history-sheeter and nearly a dozen of cases of liquor smuggling and robbery are registered against him. He was presently out on bail,” the SSP said.

The injured cops, head constable Raja Singh, who got a bullet injury in his thigh, ASI Malwinder Singh, senior constables Harinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh are admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital.

Police said 35 persons, including 11 by name, have been booked for murder bid and under the Arms Act.