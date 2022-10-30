4 dead, 6 injured as two landslides hit power project in Kishtwar

Four persons, including a JCB driver and a policeman, died, and at least 15 others were injured after two landslides hit an under-construction road in quick succession at Ratle power project in the Kishtwar district late on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kishtwar SSP, Shafqat Bhat, who is at the site, said, “ Four dead, one rescued. JCB driver Manoj Kumar’s body, along with three others retrieved. We have rescued another man Vinay Roy from the debris. Around 10 to 15 others have sustained minor injuries in the two landslides.”

The operation is over, he added.

The deceased were identified as Police constable Mohammad Yakoob, son of Fazal Din of Mahi Nagni, Thathri, JCB driver Manoj Kumar, son of Hari Lal of Gujjer Kothan, Drabhshalla, Sachin Thakur, son of Angrez Singh of Salana and Moin Ahmed, son of Mohammad Hafiz Matto of Drabhshalla.

“A landslide hit an under-construction road of Ratle power project site in Kishtwar on Saturday, trapping several workers, including a JCB driver, under the debris,” said another police official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A rescue team was rushed to the site, but another landslide hit the area that trapped the rescuers, he added.

In the first landslide, Manoj along with three others were trapped in the debris, and when some people rushed to help them, they were hit by another landslide trapping all of them.

A police officer at the Kishtwar control room said that the two landslides occurred at the Drabshalla-Ratle power project, where a road was being constructed as part of the power project.

The rescue operations are underway, and police have rushed to the spot.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke on the landslide incident and said the rescue team of about six people also got trapped.

“Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving report of a fatal landslide at the site of under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. Rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All efforts are being made to retrieve and save the trapped persons. Further assistance, as required, being provided. I am in constant touch with the District administration, “ he added.

Another official informed that five injured, including a sub-inspector, have been shifted to Doda government medical college and sub-district hospital at Thathri.

The official, however, denied reports of tunnel collapse inside the power project.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the mishap and said that the district administration has been directed to provide all the necessary assistance.”

“Deeply anguished by mishap at Drabshalla- Ratle hydroelectric project. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for early recovery of injured,” he said in a tweet, adding, “Army, SDRF & police are carrying out rescue operations. Dist Admin directed to provide all necessary assistance.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}