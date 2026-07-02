4 dead as torrential rains lash Himachal; many roads closed

Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh as heavy monsoon showers in several parts of the hill state, including Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala, led to multiple road closures due to landslides, swollen rivers and disruptions in electricity supply, officials said on Wednesday.

Dense clouds hover over Mandi town and the Beas River amid an Orange Alert issued for July 2 and 3. The river is currently flowing at its normal level with no signs of flooding, in Mandi on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

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The southwest monsoon, which arrived in Himachal on Tuesday, covered the entire state by Wednesday, the weather office in Shimla said, as it issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from July 2-6, except for July 4.

Sukhbir Kaur (38), a resident of Nalagarh in Solan district, was heading to Manikaran with her family when a falling boulder hit her as she stepped out of the car on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway near Aut, killing her on the spot.

Police shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, the officials said.

According to the state emergency operation centre, three deaths were reported from Kangra district, which included one death each due to electrocution and falling from height, on the first day of monsoon rains.

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{{^usCountry}} After the southwest monsoon arrived in Himachal on Tuesday, rainfall continued across the state on Wednesday, triggering landslides, rockfalls and road closures. As many as 35 roads remained blocked across the state, including 18 in Kullu district and 11 in Mandi district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the southwest monsoon arrived in Himachal on Tuesday, rainfall continued across the state on Wednesday, triggering landslides, rockfalls and road closures. As many as 35 roads remained blocked across the state, including 18 in Kullu district and 11 in Mandi district. {{/usCountry}}

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The Shimla-Mataur National Highway (NH-205) was blocked following a landslide near Namhol in Bilaspur district, disrupting traffic movement. A large quantity of debris fell onto the highway, leaving vehicles stranded on both sides and causing inconvenience to commuters, prompting the authorities to divert the traffic through alternate routes.

In Chamba district, traffic remained suspended on the Chamba-Tissa highway near Pangola Nallah during the morning after the water level rose sharply, bringing heavy debris onto the road. The highway was reopened in the afternoon after conditions improved.

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In Lanot Gram Panchayat of Salooni subdivision in Chamba, two houses suffered extensive damage after rainwater and debris gushed into the structures. According to local residents, large quantities of mud and debris flowed downhill, accumulated on the rooftops and entered the houses, damaging the buildings as well as household belongings. Heavy rain also inundated a shop in Dhutta village, damaging goods stored inside.

The India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, on Wednesday said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Himachal Pradesh, thereby covering the entire state on July 1, against the normal date of 25 June.

IMD officials said that the monsoon has covered the remaining parts of Shimla district (including Shimla city), Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kangra districts, as well as the entire districts of Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Chamba.

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Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in parts of the state till July 7. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on July 2; Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on July 3; and Mandi and Sirmaur districts on July 5.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kullu and Solan districts on July 2; Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu and Shimla districts on July 3; Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on July 4; and Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu and Shimla districts on July 5.